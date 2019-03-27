Gold steadies as firm dollar offsets safe-haven appeal

(Reuters) - Gold steadied on Wednesday, after declining the most in nearly two weeks in the previous session, as a firm dollar offset bullion’s gains emanating from fears of a possible recession in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Spot gold was flat at $1,315.11 per ounce as of 0820 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,313.20 an ounce.

Falling Treasury yields has given the market sufficient reason to take some hedging measures, which along with weaker-than-expected U.S. data has supported the non-interest bearing gold, said Margaret Yang, a market analyst with CMC Markets, Singapore.

“Investors are very cautious on Treasury yield curve inversion, which had proven many times as early signal for a recession.”

Graphic: Gold vs yields tmsnrt.rs/2HFBZg9

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in February, while consumer confidence ebbed in March, offering more evidence of a sharp slowdown in economic activity early in the year.

Asian shares were steady as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in U.S. bond markets and the implications for the world’s top economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

Though benchmark 10-year note yields were steady above their lowest level since December 2017, the yield curve was inverted by around four basis points. [US/]

Uncertainties around Brexit are also increasing bullion’s safe haven appeal, analysts said. The next Brexit vote is due later in the day.

Limiting gold’s gains was a stronger U.S. dollar, which rose 0.2 percent, to its highest in two weeks.

“If dollar continues to strengthen that could put pressure on gold,” Yang said.

The Sino-U.S. trade negotiations scheduled to start on Thursday in Beijing are also watched keenly.

“There is a strong hurdle at higher levels close to $1,325 per ounce mark which may lead to some consolidation in gold prices,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president, metals, energy and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd.

“But once that is taken out convincingly, further run-up in prices towards $1,350 per ounce looks plausible.”

Among other precious metals, palladium was flat at $1,540.90 per ounce.

Silver dipped 0.2 percent to $15.39, while platinum added 0.8 percent to $861.84 an ounce.