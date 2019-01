FILE PHOTO: A salesperson arranges 24K gold bracelets for Chinese weddings at the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firm dollar on the back of concerns over slowing global growth, but well supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates this year.