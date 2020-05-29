Gold up as markets brace for Trump response on Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, supported by lingering U.S.-China trade tensions, while market participants cautiously awaited Washington’s response to the Chinese parliament’s approval of a national security law for Hong Kong.

FILE PHOTO: Gold rings are seen on display at a goldsmith shop in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,727.18 an ounce by 1102 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,739.40.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference on China later on Friday as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong.

“People will be looking for guidance to see whether that could trigger further escalation between the two largest economies. After Trump’s speech, people will also be keen to see China’s response,” said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu.

“Even with many economies reopening, the economic status is still quite weak. So with this new geopolitical tension it means that recovery in many parts of the world can take longer, which could lift gold prices.”

Escalating U.S.-China tension has prompted investors to seek refuge in bullion, which is widely viewed as a safe-haven investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, and is on track for a more than 2% monthly gain.

Further helping gold’s appeal were unprecedented stimulus measures rolled out by central banks to limit economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, analysts said.

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust holdings hit a seven-year high on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.9% to $17.58 an ounce and was heading for its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

“Silver investment demand has been strong, but industrial demand has capped upside to prices; stronger offtake from manufacturers should help the white metal,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a note.

Palladium dipped 0.5% to $1,922 an ounce and was set for a third straight monthly fall. Platinum dropped 0.4% to $834.92 but was on track for a second consecutive monthly gain.