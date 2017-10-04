FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
October 4, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 14 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up as dollar retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting
a 7-week low in the previous session, as the dollar pulled back
from a 1-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies. 

    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had risen 0.3 percent to $1,275.10 an
ounce by 0049 GMT. It touched its lowest since mid-August at
$1,267.76 on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were also
up 0.3 percent at $1,278 per ounce. 
    * The dollar on Wednesday shed 0.2 percent against a basket
of major currencies        after touching its best since
mid-August on Tuesday       
    * The three major U.S. stock indexes and the Russell 2000
posted record high closes for the second straight day on
Tuesday, helped by gains in airlines and as carmakers rose after
strong September vehicle sales.             
    * Major automakers on Tuesday posted higher U.S. new vehicle
sales in September as consumers in hurricane-hit parts of the
country replaced flood-damaged cars, extending a rally in their
shares that began when Hurricane Harvey hit southeast Texas in
late August.             
    * Britain wants to negotiate a Brexit agreement with the
European Union, but is ready to walk away with no deal, Brexit
minister David Davis said on Tuesday, warning that any error in
the talks could cost them billions of pounds.             
    * The European Central Bank bought fewer German bonds than
it should have for a sixth straight month in September, a sign
that it may be saving ammunition for an extension of its
stimulus programme well into next year.             
    * Japanese companies' inflation expectations eased slightly
in September from three months ago in a worrying sign the
economy continues to struggle with a deflationary mindset.
            
    * The Perth Mint's sales of gold products doubled in
September from a month earlier, while silver sales surged 78
percent, the mint said in a blog post on its website on Tuesday.
                
     
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
     0750  France       Markit services PMI             Sep 
     0755  Germany      Markit services PMI             Sep 
     0800  Euro zone    Markit services PMI final       Sep 
     0900  Euro zone    Retail sales                    Aug 
     1215  U.S.         ADP national employment         Sep 
     1400  U.S.         ISM non-manufacturing PMI       Sep 
     1915  Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives brief
welcome remarks at banking event in St. Louis 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali
Paul)

