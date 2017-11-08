PRECIOUS-Gold gains on possible delays in U.S. tax cut plan

* GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold touched a near three-week high on Wednesday as the dollar eased on expectations of possible delays in long-awaited U.S. tax reforms while palladium hit its highest since 2001. Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,283.80 per ounce as of 1530 GMT. It fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 percent to $1,281.90 an ounce. Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in implementing the centrepiece tax cut to comply with Senate rules, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources. This pulled the dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, down 0.1 percent and towards the 3-1/2 month lows touched in recent weeks. Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said the news of a potential delay could mean a moderation in interest rate increases next year which would boost the appeal for gold. "The December rate hike is baked in but the market is looking more forward on interest rates into 2018. If the tax cuts are delayed then the U.S. Federal Reserve can be a bit more relaxed," Bhar said. Gold is sensitive interest rates, particularly in the United States, as higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and boost the dollar, in which it is priced. "The closer we get to the interest rate hike in December the lower the price of gold should get," said Natixis precious metals analyst Bernard Dahdah. In physical demand, industry officials and analysts warned that India's gold imports in the last quarter of 2017 could drop 25 percent from a year ago due to weak demand during key festivals and as investors seek better returns from riskier assets such as equities. MKS analyst Alex Thorndike said $1,280-85 level remains the ceiling for gold prices at the moment. In other precious metals, palladium broke through the $1,000 level to hit its highest since 2001 at $1,012 per ounce, up nearly 2 percent. The metal, mostly used for auto catalysts to clean pollution from exhaust fumes, has rallied on an expected supply deficit and higher demand in the car market. "Palladium's got very good fundamentals and platinum not so good and that is keeping the discount between the two as wide as we have ever seen," Bhar said. Meanwhile, silver gained 0.7 percent to $17 an ounce while platinum was up 1 percent at $932 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)