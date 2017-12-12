FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting
December 12, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 2 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,240/oz -analyst
    * Dollar index steady ahead of Fed meeting
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Adds MKS comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold was slightly higher on Tuesday, just
up from its lowest in nearly five months in the previous
session, and ahead of the start of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.74 an ounce by
0736 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 20 at $1240.10 on
Monday. 
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.1 percent to $1,246.30 an
ounce.  
    "Bullion staged a modest recovery during Asian trade today
as demand out of China underpinned price action," MKS PAMP
trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.
    Meanwhile, the dollar was slightly weaker versus the yen
       but held firm near two-week highs versus a basket of
major currencies        as traders awaited results from the U.S.
Fed's policy meeting for a fresh catalyst. 
    "I would expect gold to remain offered on any rally and ...
to retest its overnight lows around $1,240," said Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
    "I think that gold has shifted into a new trading range of
$1,210-$1,260 from $1,260-$1,310 and if the Federal Open Market
Committee statement is hawkish gold will come under pressure
again." 
    At the meeting, which concludes on Wednesday, the U.S.
central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest
rates for the third time this year and comment on the pace of
further rate hikes. 
    "We expect a steady grind lower in gold, at least through
Wednesday," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. 
    "Depending on how hawkish the wording is, gold could drift
lower still, as charts do not show any meaningful support at
least until $1,205-$1,210," Meir said. 
    Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
and boost the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Analysts at Standard Chartered noted that gold would likely
recover quickly from its recent lows if the meeting outcome
proves to be a dovish hike.
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said spot gold may
bounce moderately to a resistance at $1,250 per ounce, as it has
stabilized around a support at $1,239.              
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.4 percent
to $15.77 an ounce. 
    Platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $887.40 an ounce,
while palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $1,008.90 an
ounce.
    The platinum discount to palladium widened to around $120
last week, the steepest since April 2001.             

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Subhranshu Sahu)

