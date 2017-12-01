FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on weaker dollar; improved risk appetite weighs
December 1, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may break a support at $1,272/oz - technicals
    * Silver up 0.1 pct after hitting 8-wk low on Thursday
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years: reut.rs/2AHXSbd

 (Updates prices, adds quotes, recasts first graph)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday as the dollar
eased, but was still trading near the 3-1/2-week low touched in
the previous session, with investors flocking to riskier assets
amid a surge in U.S. equities. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,275.81 an ounce at
0830 GMT. On Thursday, it fell 0.7 percent to touch its lowest
since Nov. 6 at $1,270.11. The yellow metal is down 0.9 percent
for the week. 
    U.S. gold futures         gained 0.2 percent to $1,275.30.  
 
    "There is a positive mood in the equity market. The U.S.
dollar has been strong too (overall). So, it is not beneficial
for investors to invest in the commodity market now," said Dick
Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Limited.   
    "People are focusing on stocks in the short-term and are
also awaiting an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve."
    On Wall Street overnight, major indexes marked gains with
the S&P 500 SPX hitting a record closing high and the Dow Jones
industrial average        topping the 24,000 mark for the first
time.        
    The continued strength in equities and higher yields are
putting pressure on gold, MKS PAMP said in a note.
    The dollar index       , which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.2 percent as the market
endured the wait for a vote on a U.S. tax reform bill.
    The Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue as
the Senate debated the legislation late into Thursday and
adjourned, putting off any votes until Friday morning. It was
unclear if a decisive vote on the bill would occur then.
                
    Spot gold may break a support at $1,272 per ounce and fall
more towards the next support at $1,263.35, as suggested by a
Fibonacci retracement analysis and a wedge, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "While gold remained in a tight range for much of November,
silver is looking much sorrier on the charts and may have more
downside," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    A lack of clear drivers has kept gold between $1,265 and
$1,300 an ounce throughout November, its narrowest monthly range
in 12 years.
    Silver        rose 0.1 percent at $16.43 after matching an
Oct. 6 low of $16.30 an ounce in the previous session. It was
down 3.2 percent for the week. 
    Palladium        rose 0.5 percent to $1,011.72 and was up
1.5 percent for the week. Platinum        was up 0.1 percent at
$941.80 an ounce and rose 0.2 percent for the week. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry and Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
