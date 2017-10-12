FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 12, 2017 / 1:18 AM / 6 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were up slightly on Thursday,
extending gains from the previous session amid a muted U.S.
dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September
policy meeting revealed low inflation concerns.     

    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,293.87 an ounce
by 0050 GMT. It gained 0.3 percent in the previous session.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery climbed
0.6 percent to $1,296.10 per ounce.
    * Asian stocks were near a decade-high on Thursday, riding
the bull run in global equity markets, while the dollar sagged
after the Fed showed a guarded view towards inflation.
           
    * Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday gave the
Catalan government eight days to drop an independence bid,
failing which he would suspend Catalonia's political autonomy
and rule the region directly.             
    * U.S. Fed policymakers had a prolonged debate about the
prospects of a pickup in inflation and slowing the path of
future interest rate rises if it did not, according to the
minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting on Sept.
19-20 released on Wednesday.             
    * San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Wednesday
said he expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates
later this year, three times next year, and a little bit further
in 2019.             
    * U.S. central banker Charles Evans is advocating a
wait-and-see approach for the next round of interest rate hikes
as the Fed normalises its expansive monetary policy.
            
    * Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday he
wants to see more signs of upward inflation before raising
interest rates again, but that low long-term borrowing costs may
limit how far and fast rates can be raised.             
    * A longer extension of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme may be more beneficial during periods of
calm, the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said on
Wednesday.            
    * The global economic recovery has strengthened financial
stability but easy monetary and financial conditions against a
backdrop of sluggish inflation are elevating medium-term risks,
the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.              
  
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
     1000  Euro zone      Industrial production           Aug 
     1230  U.S.           Weekly jobless claims 
     1430  Participation by the ECB President Mario Draghi in 
     panel at 4th "Rethinking Macro Policy" conference organised
     by IMF and hosted by Peterson Institute 
    
     * IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and World Bank  
     President Jim Yong Kim hold G20 news conferences as part of
     the IMF/World Bank annual meetings 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.