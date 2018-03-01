FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 1:39 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall on strong dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday, pulled
down as the dollar remained strong following comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that fanned concerns of
faster-than-expected hikes in U.S. interest rates.
                   
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was 0.2-percent lower at $1,315.36 an
ounce at 0106 GMT. Prices have fallen about 1 percent so far
this week.
    * U.S. gold futures         were down 0.1 percent at
$1,316.7 per ounce.
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at
90.716. It had earlier touched its highest since Jan. 19 at
90.744. 
    * The U.S. currency, which in February recorded its best
monthly performance since November 2016, has been bolstered by
Powell's hawkish stance on the U.S. economy that fuelled
expectations of interest rates being raised four times this year
rather than three.       
    * On Thursday, Powell will deliver more testimony in front
of the Senate Banking Committee. 
    * Asian stocks skidded on Thursday after Powell's comments
rekindled fears about the pace of U.S. monetary tightening this
year.            
    * U.S. economic growth slowed slightly more than initially
thought in the fourth quarter after the strongest pace of
consumer spending in three years depleted inventories and drew
in imports as businesses struggled to produce enough goods and
services.             
    * Euro zone inflation slowed to a 14-month low in February,
underlining the European Central Bank's caution in removing
stimulus despite growth exceeding expectations and the bloc's
economy seeming to be on its best footing in a decade.
            
    * February sales of U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coins fell
80 percent from the same month a year earlier, the slowest
February sales in 11 years, while February silver coin sales
fell to the lowest since 2008, government data showed on
Wednesday.             
    * South Africa's new mining minister Gwede Mantashe said on
Wednesday he will finalise the latest version of an industry
charter which lays out requirements for black ownership levels
and other targets in the next three months.             
    * India regained its status as the world's fastest growing
major economy in the October-December quarter, surpassing China
for the first time in a year as government spending,
manufacturing and services all picked up.             


    DATA AHEAD (IN GMT)
    
    0145  China         Caixin manufacturing PMI final       Feb
    0850  France        Markit manufacturing PMI             Feb
    0855  Germany       Markit/BME manufacturing PMI         Feb
    0900  Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI final       Feb
    1000  Euro zone     Unemployment rate                    Jan
    1330  U.S.          Personal income                      Jan
    1330  U.S.          Weekly jobless claims
    1500  U.S.          Construction spending                Jan
    1500  U.S.          ISM manufacturing PMI                Feb
    1500  Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers 
          semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the U.S. 
          Senate Banking Committee

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
