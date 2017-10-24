FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar
#Gold Market Report
October 24, 2017 / 1:08 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday, recovering from
a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, on the
back of a slightly weaker dollar.
                
     FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,283.36 an ounce
by 0043 GMT. It hit its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,271.86 in the
previous session.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose 0.3
percent to $1,284.80 per ounce.
    * The dollar index        was down 0.1 percent at 93.788.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 113.35 yen        after
touching an over three-month high in the previous session.
      
    * U.S. President Donald Trump will urge President Xi Jinping
to make good on his commitments to pressure North Korea when he
visits China next month, a senior White House official said on
Monday, stepping up a strategy to have Beijing help rein in
Pyongyang.             
    * Trump on Monday dismissed the possibility of curbing a
popular tax-deferred U.S. retirement savings programme to help
pay for his sweeping tax cuts, and voiced doubts about adding
another top bracket targeting the wealthiest Americans.
            
    * Trump told reporters on Monday he is "very, very close" to
making his decision on who should chair the Federal Reserve.
            
    * The Fed will raise interest rates in December and twice
next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who now
worry that the central bank will slow its tightening because of
expectations that inflation will remain low.             
    * Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe again raised
doubts about whether he will back an interest rate rise next
week, describing it as an "open question" in an interview
published by a Welsh newspaper on Monday.             
    * Catalonia said on Monday it was confident all officials
including police would defy attempts by Madrid to enforce direct
rule on the region in a dispute that is raising fears of unrest
among Spain's European allies.             
    * South Africa's Gold Fields          said its third-quarter
gold output rose 3 percent compared with previous quarter,
buoyed by a 10 percent surge in production at their South Deep
mine.             
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
    0645  France         Business climate                   Oct
    0700  France         Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Oct
    0730  Germany        Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Oct
    0900  Euro zone      Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Oct
    1345  U.S.           Markit manufacturing PMI flash     Oct
    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
