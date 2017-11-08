FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips
#Gold Market Report
November 8, 2017 / 1:34 AM / a day ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects dateline to Nov 8)
    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher early on Wednesday, as
the dollar slipped after a media report suggested that the
implementation of a major corporate tax cut under a crucial U.S.
tax reform plan could be delayed.    
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,276.30 per ounce
as of 0103 GMT. The metal fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gained 0.1
percent to $1,277.30.     
    * The dollar fell on Wednesday, after the Washington Post,
citing unidentified sources, reported on Tuesday that Senate
Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the
implementation of a corporate tax cut to comply with Senate
rules.       
    * Asian shares, meanwhile, paused at decade peaks.
           
    * Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives forged
ahead on Tuesday with legislation to reshape the U.S. tax code,
while a top credit-ratings agency said the bill would balloon
the budget deficit and give only a temporary boost to the
economy.             
    * U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea
he was prepared to use the full range of U.S. military power to
stop any attack, but in a more conciliatory appeal than ever
before he urged Pyongyang to "make a deal" to end the nuclear
standoff.             
    * All major Gulf stock markets slid on Tuesday on jitters
about Saudi Arabia's sweeping anti-graft purge, a campaign seen
by critics as a populist power grab but by ordinary Saudis as an
overdue attack on the sleaze of a moneyed ultra-elite.
            
    * Oil settled lower on Tuesday after rising to the highest
since July 2015 the previous day, while tension flared between
Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the Saudi crown prince tightened his
grip on power.      
    * The European Central Bank sought on Tuesday to defuse a
conflict with European and Italian authorities over its plans
for ridding euro zone banks of bad loans, opening the door to
working with other institutions and tailoring its approach to
each bank.             
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 percent to 844.27
tonnes on Tuesday.              
    * Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc         said on Tuesday
it would buy smaller rival AuRico Metals Inc          in a deal
valued at C$310 million ($243 million).             
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    *      China     Trade data              Oct
    0745   France    Trade data              Sep
    
    *No fixed timing    

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
