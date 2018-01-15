FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month high as dollar index falls to 3-year low
January 15, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in 16 hours

UPDATE 1-PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month high as dollar index falls to 3-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Speculators raise net longs in COMEX gold
    * Palladium hits new record high

 (Changes dateline, adds new comment, updates prices)
    By Nia Williams
    CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a
four-month peak on Monday as the U.S. dollar index slumped to
its lowest in three years but some analysts said the greenback's
slide could be short-lived as it was not driven by fundamentals.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,339.66 an ounce by
1826 GMT after touching its strongest since Sept. 8 at
$1,344.44. The precious metal rose for a fifth straight week
last week, gaining 1.4 percent.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4 percent at $1,340.50
an ounce.
    "We have been seeing a steady decline in the dollar, not so
much because the United States is seeing weakness but because
the European Central Bank could very well withdraw monetary
accommodation later in the year," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
    The euro rose on Monday after an ECB official said the
central bank could end its bond purchase scheme after September.
            
    Melek said some investors were also looking to diversify
exposure to equity markets, which have been hitting new record
highs in recent weeks.
    The dollar index        was down 0.67 percent at 90.367,
having reached its weakest since January 2015 at 90.279 in early
trade.
    A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated assets such
as gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while higher
rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying gold.
    "The weakness in the dollar is not justified by
fundamentals," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said,
adding the U.S. Federal Reserve was widely expected to raise
interest rates, which would favour a stronger dollar, while the
European Central Bank should keep rates on hold.    
    Adding a touch of bullishness to gold was data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday, which showed
hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions
in COMEX gold and silver in the week to Jan. 9.        
    Iran's president said on Sunday the United States had failed
to undermine a nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and
hailed the accord as a "long-lasting victory" for Iran, state
television reported.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday delivered an ultimatum
to European signatories of the deal to fix the "terrible flaws"
in the agreement with Iran, or the United States would pull out.
    Palladium        was up 0.32 percent at $1,127.00 on Monday,
after hitting a record high of $1,138.
    The metal has seen a sustained rally from high demand in the
auto industry amid a supply deficit, analysts said, adding that
the sharp price increase was largely overdone. 
    Spot silver        rose 0.57 percent to $17.35 an ounce,
after touching a near three-month high at $17.42.
    Platinum        was up 0.2 percent at $995.50, after
touching its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,001.40.

 (Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London, Nallur
Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Calgary; Editing by
Edmund Blair and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
