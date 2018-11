FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Sestao, Spain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

(Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 5.8 percent to 157 million tonnes

in October from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Friday.

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 82.6 million tonnes, up 9.1 percent from October 2017.