FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Sovereign investor climate change leaders and laggards-AODP
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 19, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Sovereign investor climate change leaders and laggards-AODP

4 Min Read

    * STORY-On sovereign investors and climate change:            

    LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP) is an independent
not-for-profit organisation which aims to alert asset owners to the risks posed by climate
change. Its AODP Global Climate 500 index, published at the end of April, rates the world's
biggest asset owners - pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and
endowments - on their success at managing climate risk within their portfolios. 
     
    2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LEADERS (SELECTED NAMES)
    
 2017        2017      NAME                              TYPE            COUNTRY
 RATING      RANK                                                        
 AAA         1         Local Government Super            Pension Fund    Australia
 AAA         2         Environment Agency Pension Fund   Pension Fund    UK
 AAA         3         New York State Common Retirement  Pension Fund    USA
                       Fund                                              
 AAA         3         First State Super                 Pension Fund    Australia
 AAA         5         Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP       Pension Fund    Netherlands
 AAA         6         Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn     Pension Fund    Netherlands
 AAA         7         Kommunal Landspensjonskasse       Pension Fund    Norway
                       Gjensidige Forsikringsselskap                     
                       (KLP)                                             
 AAA         8         Fjarde AP-Fonden (AP4)            Pension Fund    Sweden
 AAA         9         Ilmarinen Mutual Pension          Pension Fund    Finland
                       Insurance Company                                 
 AAA         10        Elo Mutual Pension Insurance      Pension Fund    Finland
                       Company                                           
 AAA         11        Fonds de Reserve pour les         SWF             France
                       Retraites (FRR)                                   
 AAA         15        New Zealand Superannuation Fund   SWF             New Zealand
 AA          24        Caisse des Depots (CDC)           SWF             France
 AA          28        California Public Employees       Pension Fund    USA
                       Retirement System (CalPERS)                       
 AA          29        California State Teachers'        Pension Fund    USA
                       Retirement System (CalSTRS)                       
 BBB         44        Government Pension Fund Global    SWF             Norway
 BB          56        Ireland Strategic Investment      SWF             Ireland
                       Fund (ISIF)                                       
 
    2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LARGEST LAGGARDS (BY AUM)  
 NAME                                       COUNTRY       TYPE                AUM ($ BLN)
 China Investment Corporation               China         SWF                 814
 Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency              Saudi Arabia  SWF                 654
 Kuwait Investment Authority                Kuwait        SWF                 592
 SAFE Investment Company                    China         SWF                 568
 Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance               Japan         Insurance Company   493
 Zenkyoren                                  Japan         Insurance Company   477
 Thrift Savings Plan                        USA           Pension Fund        458
 China Life Insurance (Group) Company       China         Insurance Company   445
 Hong Kong Monetary Authority               China         SWF                 406
 Qatar Investment Authority                 Qatar         SWF                 304
 
    Note: AODP says that a lack of transparency prevents it from identifying increased low
carbon investment by China's institutions.   
    Source: Asset Owners Disclosure Project

 (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Anna Willard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.