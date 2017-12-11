FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cutting U.S. electric vehicle tax credit 'will have an impact' - GM
December 11, 2017 / 10:06 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Cutting U.S. electric vehicle tax credit 'will have an impact' - GM

Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday that if Congress decides to eliminate an electric vehicle tax credit it “will have an impact” on sales of electric vehicles such as GM’s Chevrolet Bolt.

The House version of a bill that would cut corporate tax rates calls for eliminating a tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchasers of electric vehicles. Auto industry and environmental groups are lobbying to save the credit as House and Senate move to merge their versions of the tax overhaul legislation.

Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
