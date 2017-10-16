FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Striking Canadian union approves deal with GM
October 16, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 5 days ago

Striking Canadian union approves deal with GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co. on Monday welcomed the ratification of a new four-year agreement by unionized workers at its SUV plant in Ontario, Canada, ending a near month-long strike.

The U.S. auto giant and the union reached a tentative deal on Friday. About 2,500 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll walked off the job on Sept. 18 after GM rejected a union call to designate the factory as the lead production site for its popular Chevrolet Equinox model in North America. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

