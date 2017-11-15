FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery
November 15, 2017 / 3:27 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

