GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)