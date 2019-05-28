General Motors, Bechtel to build EV charging stations

FILE PHOTO: A General Motors sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - General Motors said on Tuesday it will partner with construction firm Bechtel Corp to build fast-charging stations across the United States for electric vehicles, and is seeking investors to fund the collaboration.

The automaker said the partnership was at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stage and the business structure for the tie-up had not yet been finalised.

“This collaboration and future build-out will help alleviate issues with customers’ range anxiety by leveraging GM and Bechtel’s scale, flexibility and proprietary data to provide chargers in locations convenient to EV customers,” General Motors told Reuters.

The company declined to disclose the names of any investors it is currently in talks with.