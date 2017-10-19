GM to settle state ignition claims for $120 mln

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday agreed to pay $120 million to resolve claims from 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia over faulty ignition switches, state attorneys general said.

The largest U.S. automaker had previously paid about $2.5 billion in penalties and settlements over faulty ignition switches that could cause engines to stall and prevent airbags from deploying in crashes. The defect has been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries, and prompted a recall that began in February 2014. GM did not immediately comment on Thursday. (Reporting by David Shepardson)