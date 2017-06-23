FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
GM says settles many lawsuits over ignition switches
Featured
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 2 months ago

GM says settles many lawsuits over ignition switches

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits by 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in many of its vehicles, lawyers for the automaker said in a court filing on Friday.

Terms of the settlement are confidential, but the accord could also resolve hundreds of state court claims, according to the filing.

Lawyers for GM and the plaintiffs are complete documentation of the agreement within the next month, the filing said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

