GM issues two recalls for more than 900,000 new vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it is issuing recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns to address brake software issues and fire risks.

The largest U.S. automaker is recalling more than 550,000 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to a potential software glitch that could disable vehicle brake systems and notifications.

The error, which GM said was rare, may result in the vehicle’s electronic stability control or anti-lock brake system becoming disabled. GM said the vehicle’s diagnostic system will not illuminate the instrument cluster alert. Dealers will reflash the software to address the issue.

GM is also recalling more than 400,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks because battery positive cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue, potentially resulting in a fire risk or stalling.

GM dealers will inspect vehicles for glue or other contamination and replace damaged components if necessary.

One fire has been reported and no injuries linked to the campaign. Some vehicles are covered by both recalls. The recall was prompted by a report of a stall by a GM employee in Canada.

The recalls include 814,000 vehicles in the United States.