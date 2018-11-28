Trump: GM should pay U.S. taxpayers back for bailout

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo, Mississippi, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday General Motors Co should pay back the money the government spent to keep it afloat as part of the auto industry bailout if it doesn’t keep jobs in the country.

“If GM doesn’t want to keep their jobs in the United States, they should pay back the $11.2 billion bailout that was funded by the American taxpayer,” Trump, angry about the automaker’s decision to close four plants in the United States, said on Twitter.