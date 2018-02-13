FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2018 / 9:26 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea govt aid to GM Korea dependent on new GM investment - trade min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade minister said on Tuesday whether or not the government provides financial aid to General Motors Co’s Korea unit, GM Korea, depends on the company’s new investment into its Korea operations.

“Any support to GM Korea depends on the content of its new investment,” Paik Un-gyu told reporters in Sejong, according to the trade ministry’s press office.

“(The government) cannot commit to financial aid when it’s unclear how much, and for low long, the company will invest.”

GM said it will close one of its four plants in South Korea and incur an $850 million impairment charge as part of a restructuring of its money-losing business in Asia’s fourth largest economy. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.