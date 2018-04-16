FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 4:12 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

South Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday that public funds could only be used to support the South Korean auto unit of General Motors Co if it was clear that the business could survive on its own long-term.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Speaking to reporters after a policy meeting in Seoul, Kim Dong-yeon said major shareholders and other parties involved need to swiftly come to an agreement on sharing the burden of improving the loss-making operation.

GM shocked South Korea in February with plans to close one local plant and leaving the fate of three others unclear. It is seeking government funding and incentives as well as wage concessions to save the unit, which just posted an annual net loss of $1.1 billion, its fourth straight year in the red.

