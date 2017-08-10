FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 3 days ago

Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.

Govia, Go-Ahead's venture with Keolis, lost out on the contract to a Dutch-Japanese joint venture, the Department for Transport said, adding that nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) would be invested in the network around Birmingham, Britain's second biggest city.

Go-Ahead, with also runs the Southern Railway network where services have been severely disrupted by industrial action, said that it was "disappointed" to lose the contract.

The franchise was awarded to West Midlands Trains, a joint venture between Abellio, East Japan Railway Company and Mitsui & Co Ltd. Govia will continue to operate trains on the network until 2017. ($1 = 0.7697 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.