FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 5, 2018 / 5:04 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's Go-Jek looks to launch IPO, time undecided -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian start up Go-Jek is looking to launch an initial public offering in Indonesia, president Andre Soelistyo told reporters on Monday, but the timing hasn’t been decided yet.

Soelistyo met with Indonesia Stock Exchange chief executive on Monday to “discuss” the potential share sale.

Go-Jek has raised a higher than targeted $1.5 billion in a fundraising round earlier this year from a dozen investors including BlackRock and Google, according to sources.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.