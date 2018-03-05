Indonesia's Go-Jek looks to launch IPO, time undecided -president

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian start up Go-Jek is looking to launch an initial public offering in Indonesia, president Andre Soelistyo told reporters on Monday, but the timing hasn’t been decided yet.

Soelistyo met with Indonesia Stock Exchange chief executive on Monday to “discuss” the potential share sale.

Go-Jek has raised a higher than targeted $1.5 billion in a fundraising round earlier this year from a dozen investors including BlackRock and Google, according to sources.