#Technology News
November 23, 2017 / 4:26 PM / a day ago

Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British real estate website ZPG Plc said on Thursday it does not plan to make a further offer for rival GoCompare, a week after GoCompare rejected its $600 million takeover approach.

GoCompare had rejected ZPG’s approach saying the offer “does not reflect the strong ‎growth prospects of the company.” GoCompare made its debut on the London stock market a year ago following its demerger from insurer Esure,

Shares in GoCompare were down about 5.2 percent at 1536 GMT while ZPG shares were down marginally.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
