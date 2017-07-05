FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Brazil airline Gol sees stronger Q2 margins, profitability
July 5, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a month ago

Brazil airline Gol sees stronger Q2 margins, profitability

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes , Brazil's largest domestic airline, said on Wednesday its operating margins and profitability likely rose in the second quarter from the year before.

In a securities filing, Gol said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, came in between 1.5 percent and 2 percent of net revenue, an increase of around 1,000 basis points.

Gol's profitability as measured by net passenger revenue per available seat-kilometer, or PRASK, rose between 7.5 percent and 8.0 percent, the airline estimated. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

