5 days ago
Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss
August 9, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 5 days ago

Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of 406.3 million reais ($129.9 million), down from a net profit of 309.5 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 25.4 million reais, compared to a negative result of 171.4 million reais in the second quarter of last year.

$1 = 3.1276 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

