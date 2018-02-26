FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Golden Agri posts 44 pct fall in Q4 underlying profit

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a 44 percent fall in fourth-quarter underlying net profit and said revenue fell as production volume and crude palm oil prices declined.

The company posted an underlying net profit, which excludes non-operating items, of $37 million for the three months ended December, compared with $66 million a year ago. Revenue fell 10 percent.

Including an impairment loss on China assets, Golden Agri posted a net loss of $29 million. Last year it agreed to sell its oilseed crushing and vegetable oil refining business in China to global trading house Louis Dreyfus Co. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
