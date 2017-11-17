BRIEF-Goldman wins dismissal of Primus Pacific lawsuit

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Goldman sachs wins dismissal of lawsuit in u.s. By primus pacific partners over bank’s ties to malaysia prime minister -- court ruling New york state judge says lawsuit did not belong in his court, and should be heard in another forum Judge says all of the alleged wrongs stem from conduct in malaysia, and most witnesses and documents are also outside the united states Primus had claimed that goldman shortchanged it in connection with a merger transaction to curry favor with malaysia prime minister