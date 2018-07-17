Factbox: Timeline of Goldman Sachs leaders

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Lloyd Blankfein, who has been in the role since 2006.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, gestures at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, MA, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Solomon, who takes over the role Oct. 1, will be the 11th leader of the Wall Street bank since its founding in 1869. Here is a list of his predecessors:

1869: Marcus Goldman launches firm

1882: Samuel Sachs joins, creating Goldman Sachs

1936-1969: Sidney Weinberg runs the firm as senior partner

1969-1976: Gus Levy is senior partner

1976-1984: John L. Weinberg and John Whitehead manage jointly as co-senior partners

1984-1990: John L. Weinberg is sole senior partner

1990-1992: Stephen Friedman and Robert Rubin are co-senior partners

1992-1994: Stephen Friedman is sole senior partner

1994-1999: Jon Corzine is senior partner

1999-2006: Henry Paulson is CEO

2006-2018: Lloyd Blankfein is CEO