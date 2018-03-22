FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 22, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky

Tim McLaughlin

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday sovereign country balance sheets look risky to him as deficits become a larger percentage of their gross domestic product.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, MA, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

    “The sovereigns look risky,” Blankfein said at a luncheon hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.

    Related Coverage

    He said much of the banking industry’s problems have been solved since the financial crisis. But those problems have migrated to the balance sheets of sovereign countries, he said.

    Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Susan Thomas

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.