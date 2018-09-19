Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app: source

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is in advanced talks with several financial companies to spin off its three-year-old app, Simon, which sells complex financial products to retail investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Several companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo & Co and insurer Prudential Financial Inc, have shown interest in the app, which is expected to be valued at about $100 million, the source said.

Simon, or Structured Investment Marketplace and Online, is part of Goldman’s web services platform, Marquee, which offers risk management and analytics tools to clients.

Goldman’s shares were up 2.1 percent at $223.71 in mid-day trading.