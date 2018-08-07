FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 8:01 PM / in 2 hours

Goldman Sachs under U.S. scrutiny in Malaysian fraud inquiry - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors drafted a criminal complaint against a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker early this year for his alleged role in a Malaysian fraud, but the charges were never filed because of a Justice Department turf battle, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The inquiry is now with federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who are investigating Goldman Sachs itself, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The investigation concerns the disappearance of about $4 billion from Malaysian government investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, the report said.

Neither Goldman nor the U.S. Department of Justice immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

