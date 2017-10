Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will buy mortgage lender, Genesis Capital LLC, for an undisclosed amount.

Genesis is being acquired from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP, according to a statement from Genesis on Thursday. (reut.rs/2yi5Cyw)

Genesis was advised by Wells Fargo Securities.

Goldman Sachs was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and legal counsel was provided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Mayer Brown LLP. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)