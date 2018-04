(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday named company veteran John Mallory to lead its private wealth management business in the Americas.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The business is part of the Wall Street bank’s investment management division, which oversees about $1.5 trillion for clients.

Mallory previously led Goldman’s investment management division in the Western United States and has spent more than 20 years at the company.