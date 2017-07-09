FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Goldman Sachs is 2017's worst-selling fund manager with $27B in outflows - FT
July 9, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a month ago

Goldman Sachs is 2017's worst-selling fund manager with $27B in outflows - FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Goldman Sachs (GS) is seen on the clothing of a trader working at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, United States April 16, 2012.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

REUTERS - Investors have pulled an estimated $26.7 billion from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s mutual funds so far in 2017, according to Morningstar data, the Financial Times reported Sunday, making Goldman the world's worst-selling fund manager globally.

The nearly $27 billion of outflows from GSAM represent more than half of the asset manager’s strategies globally, FT said. Goldman’s outflows were almost twice the level of withdrawals experienced by Federated Investors, the second-worst selling fund house.

Revenues at GSAM dropped nearly 7 percent in 2016 and profits fell close to 17 percent.

Revenues were down 7 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three-month period.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio

