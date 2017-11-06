FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman names Stephanie Cohen as head of strategy
November 6, 2017 / 9:52 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

MOVES-Goldman names Stephanie Cohen as head of strategy

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named investment banker Stephanie Cohen as its head of strategy, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Cohen, who has spent the past several years advising private equity firms on deals, replaces Stephen Scherr who will focus on his role as the head of Goldman’s banking arm.

Prior to her current role, Cohen managed the conflicts and business selection group for investment banking, as well as a number of groups across mergers and acquisitions. She joined Goldman in 1999 as an analyst and became managing director in 2008 and partner in 2014.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas

