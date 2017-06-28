MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources

June 28 (Reuters) - Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Feldgoise, who has held the position since December 2015, will now work part-time as an advisory director to Goldman, the sources said.

Matt McClure, Americas M&A co-head, will remain in that role, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

A two-decade veteran of Goldman Sachs, Feldgoise was previously head of M&A of the bank's natural resources group. He became managing director in 2005 and a partner in 2008. (Reporting by David French and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)