Goldman says it is ahead of schedule on $5 billion revenue goal

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is ahead of its goal to generate $5 billion in additional annual revenue by 2020, having already achieved half that amount in the first nine months of this year, the Wall Street bank said on Monday.

Goldman has made headway on plans to lend more to consumers and big businesses, and improve revenue from trading, investment banking and asset management, according to a presentation given by Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr at an industry conference in New York. The $5 billion target is “not the limit” of the bank’s ambitions, he said, citing other growth opportunities.