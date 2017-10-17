FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs quarterly bond trading revenue drops 26 pct
October 17, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 5 days ago

Goldman Sachs quarterly bond trading revenue drops 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a decline in quarterly profit, as gains in investment banking were offset by a 26 percent drop in fixed-income trading revenue.

Revenue from trading bonds, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell to $1.45 billion. bit.ly/2gfWdgC

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.10 billion, or $4.88 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable.

Total revenue, including net interest income, rose 2 percent to $8.33 billion.

Goldman’s arch rival Morgan Stanley reported a higher profit, driven by its investment banking and wealth management businesses. However, fixed-income trading fell 20 percent to $1.2 billion.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

