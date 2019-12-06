U.S. looking into 1MDB settlement with Goldman of less than $2 billion - Bloomberg TV

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is discussing a settlement with Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB investment fund scandal for less than $2 billion, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday.

Malaysia has charged Goldman and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Maeve DuVally said the bank continues to cooperate with the regulators’ investigations, but declined to comment further. The Department of Justice also declined to comment.

Shares of the U.S lender were up 2.3% in the morning trade.