FILE PHOTO: David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon told CNBC on Wednesday that the momentum of U.S. economic growth has slowed but there is little chance of a recession in 2019.

"The chance of recession in 2019 is quite small and the expansion should probably continue," Solomon said in an interview with CNBC cnb.cx/2DArHcr. Commenting on growth in China, he said it is still "reasonable" despite having slowed.