Money News
May 31, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs building digital wealth management tool: executive

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Friday that the bank is building a digital wealth management tool to try to gain more Main Street clients.

“We are developing a digitally empowered mass affluent capability, that will leverage our Marcus platform and customer base,” said Waldron, speaking at a bank conference in New York. “We envision an advisor-led and digitally empowered offering tailored to clients across the spectrum of wealth.”

He did not give a timeline for the roll out of the product.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

