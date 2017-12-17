Golf-Rose cruises to Indonesian Masters title

Dec 17 (Reuters) - England’s Justin Rose carded a 10-under-par 62 in the final round of the Indonesian Masters on Sunday to record a dominant eight-stroke victory at the Asian Tour event.

Play was delayed on Friday and Saturday due to multiple weather interruptions, forcing world number six Rose to complete his third round on Sunday morning and the 37-year-old carded 66.

Rose returned to hit nine birdies and one eagle in the last round and record the largest winning margin on the Asian Tour this year at the Royal Jakarta Golf Club.

“It is my last event of the season, to finish the year on a good note and still have a couple of weeks to enjoy this win over Christmas and New Year is really nice too,” Rose said.

”It is the lowest ever winning score (-29) and to win by eight shots, all of that are huge positives.

“The largest winning margin for me in a tournament, to come here with my game in good shape, have the deal with bad weather and jet-lag and stay focused on all four rounds, is something that I am really pleased about...”

The victory completed a fine year for Rose who was runner-up in the U.S. Masters and won the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Turkish Airlines Open in successive weeks on the way to finishing second in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai finished second after carding a seven-under-par 65 followed by Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)