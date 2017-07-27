Golf-Masters champion Garcia to play Australian PGA

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play in Australia for the first time in seven years at the Australian PGA championship on the Gold Coast later this year, organisers said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was considered one of the most talented players never to have won a major until he was presented with the famous green jacket at Augusta in April after winning a playoff against Britain's Justin Rose.

"It's been a long time since I have visited Australia but I remember how welcoming the fans were and I have been trying to get back for some time now," Garcia said in a statement.

"I will definitely be bringing the green jacket with me to the Gold Coast."

The Australian PGA Championship will be held at the Royal Pines course on the Gold Coast in Queensland from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and is co-sanctioned with the European PGA Tour.

The world number five joins Jordan Spieth in making the trip to Australia later this year with the British Open winner already confirmed for the Australian Open in Sydney from Nov. 23-26. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)