FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Golf-Masters champion Garcia tied for lead in Munich
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
June 24, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

Golf-Masters champion Garcia tied for lead in Munich

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia surged into a tie for the lead in the BMW International Open on Saturday along with Briton Richard Bland after they both fired third-round 67s to move to 13 under par.

Spaniard Garcia, making his first appearance in Europe since his first major triumph in April, made his intentions clear during a windswept second round to get to within one shot of the lead.

Garcia, who waited nearly two decades to notch his maiden major at Augusta, made seven birdies on Saturday and joined Bland atop the leaderboard, a shot ahead of Swede Joakim Lagergren.

Belgian Thomas Detry and Andres Romero of Argentina finished on 10 under while defending champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden dropped five strokes behind the leaders after a disappointing round of 72. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.