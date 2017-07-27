FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Golf-Kuchar battles dizzy spells at Canadian Open
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
July 27, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 12 days ago

Golf-Kuchar battles dizzy spells at Canadian Open

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Matt Kuchar battled dizziness and sought medical attention in the first round of the Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after his crushing runner-up finish at the British Open.

The seven-times PGA Tour winner shook off the dizzy spells, including one which came while he was marking a ball, to card a one-under-par 71 that left him six shots back of the clubhouse leaders.

"I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit dizzy and I felt weak. I don't know where it came from," said Kuchar, who did not blame jet lag after flying to Canada from England.

"I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully it's just something that passes real quick."

Kuchar missed out on a maiden major title on Sunday when fellow American Jordan Spieth produced a brilliant finish at Royal Birkdale.

Yet Kuchar, eager to move on from that stinging defeat, had four birdies over his first 11 holes at Oakville's Glenn Abbey Golf Club to move into contention but was undone by a double-bogey and bogey over his final seven holes.

Kuchar is scheduled to tee off in the second round on Friday at 1:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT) alongside Bubba Watson and Graeme McDowell. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.