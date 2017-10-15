FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf-Late bloomer Perez cruises to four-stroke win in Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
October 15, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in 6 days

Golf-Late bloomer Perez cruises to four-stroke win in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Pat Perez stayed cool in broiling hot conditions to cruise to a four-stroke win at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia on Sunday and grab his second PGA Tour victory in a year.

American Perez teed off with a four-shot lead at the TPC Kuala Lumpur and a three-under 69 proved enough for the bulky 41-year-old to close out his third Tour win at the $7 million co-sanctioned event.

Perez, who won the OHL Classic in Mexico last November, finished with a 24-under total of 264, four ahead of runner-up Keegan Bradley.

The late-blooming Perez rolled in four birdies in the front nine and with none of his nearest challenges making a charge, he coasted to victory with 10 straight pars. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.